Evergrande: Shares in cash-strapped China property giant plunge

·2 min read
People gather to demand repayment of loans and financial products at the Evergrande&#39;s headquarters, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China.
Protesters held up their phones while protesting at Evergrande's Shenzhen headquarters on Monday

Shares in the highly-indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande have plunged after it outlined the extent of its financial problems.

The firm said it is struggling to sell assets fast enough to service its massive $305bn (£220bn) of debts.

A statement issued by the company also said that its cashflow was under "tremendous pressure".

The announcement came just hours after angry protesters besieged the company's headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday.

In the statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Evergrande blamed "ongoing negative media reports" that "have dampened the confidence of potential property purchasers".

The world's most indebted property developer also said it was working with financial advisers to explore solutions to its problems.

Evergrande shares were down by more than 10% in Hong Kong trade on Tuesday. The firm's shares have fallen by around 80% in the last six months.

On Monday, dozens of investors staged a protest at the firm's headquarters, an unusual sight in China. They called on the company to pay back loans and financial products, and chanted: "Give us our money back."

They were met by scores of uniformed security guards, as well as a company representative who read out a proposal for repayments, according to news outlet Caixin.

Also on Monday, Evergrande said speculation about its potential bankruptcy and restructuring was "totally untrue".

Why is Evergrande's debt problem important?

Evergrande, one of China's biggest real estate developers, has raised concerns that it will be unable to repay investors.

Its debts, in the form of bonds, have been repeatedly downgraded by ratings agencies over concerns over how it has struggled to raise the money to meet repayments.

Some analysts have suggested that the company's debt problems could pose widespread risks to the financial system of the world's second-largest economy.

As the firm struggles to sell assets quickly to avoid defaulting on its liabilities, there are concerns that other heavily-indebted developers may also be seen as at risk.

Evergrande's troubles have also caused other concerns for the wider Chinese economy, as hundreds of housing projects remain unfinished and more than a million people are waiting to move into new homes.

What does Evergrande do?

Businessman Hui Ka Yan founded Evergrande, formerly known as the Hengda Group, in 1996 in Guangzhou, southern China.

He grew the company from being a small local firm to a property giant, mainly using borrowed money.

Evergrande Real Estate currently owns more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities across China, according to the company's website.

The group now encompasses far more than just real estate development, with businesses ranging from electric car manufacturing, media production and football club ownership, to food and drink firms.

Mr Hui has a personal fortune of around $11bn, according to Forbes.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • Embattled Evergrande warns of growing default risks as pressures mount

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property group China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it has engaged advisers to examine its financial options and warned of default risks amid plunging property sales, sending its stock and bond prices sharply lower. The real estate giant has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and potentially trigger wider social unrest. In the latest development, Evergrande said two of its subsidiaries had failed to uphold guarantee obligations for 934 million yuan ($145 million) worth of wealth management products issued by third parties.

  • U.K. Payrolls Hit Pre-Pandemic Level With Record Vacancies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The number of workers on U.K. company payrolls climbed above its pre-pandemic level as vacancies hit a record high with companies battling staff shortages created by Brexit and lockdowns. The figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest the labor market remained buoyant over the summer even as a resurgence in virus cases and supply disruptions weighed heavily on overall econo

  • What to Expect From Tuesday's Senate Banking Committee Hearing

    The Senate Banking Committee is holding its oversight hearing of the SEC Tuesday, with Chair Gary Gensler testifying as the sole SEC Commissioner to do so. CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De discusses the specifications and potential outcomes. Plus, his take on tapering ahead of Tuesday's updated inflation numbers.

  • U.S. SEC chair wants private fund fee disclosures, bond market transparency -testimony

    The chair of the top U.S. securities regulator wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge, according to congressional testimony published Monday evening. Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), also wants to impose greater transparency on the corporate bond, municipal bond and asset-backed securities market, which combined are worth about $28 trillion, he wrote in the testimony submitted to the Senate Banking Committee. Gensler will appear before the congressional panel on Tuesday to field questions on his agenda for the regulator.

  • Biden to host "Quad" summit with leaders of Australia, India and Japan

    President Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan at the White House on Sept. 24 — the first time the leaders of the "Quad" countries will gather for an in-person summit.Why it matters: Elevating the Quad is a key aspect of Biden's strategy for competing with China. All four countries have butted heads with Beijing in recent years, making them increasingly willing to cooperate in a forum that Beijing rejects as an anti-China bloc.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • SEC Chief Puts Corporate Bonds in Crosshairs for Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler signaled corporate bonds are in his crosshairs, showing his focus extends beyond frothy markets like crypto and meme stocks to a key pillar of Wall Street.The SEC chief, set to testify Tuesday in the Senate, said in prepared remarks that he’s asked the regulator’s staff to recommend ways to “bring greater efficiency and transparency” to everything from corporate debt to municipal bonds and mortgage securities. “This market

  • Column: Making money in boxing means not saying you're sorry

    Making money in boxing means never having to say you’re sorry. Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay per view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport wasn’t so badly damaged already.

  • Don't Claim Social Security if You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

    Eager to claim your Social Security? You paid your Social Security taxes for decades, and now you're ready to collect what's owed to you. It can also take away your flexibility to manage your household's total Social Security income strategically.

  • China’s property market runs out of steam as millions of investors demand their money back

    A line of 60 uniformed security guards stretched across the entrance to ailing Chinese property giant Evergrande’s gleaming Shenzhen tower on Monday as dozens of angry investors demanded answers – and their money – from the company.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling

    It's been a great year for leading cryptocurrencies, but new regulatory concerns may be on the horizon.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.