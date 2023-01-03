Evergrande Vows to Repay Debt in 2023 After Delaying Overhaul

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group vowed to repay debt in 2023 after delaying announcements of a much-anticipated restructuring plan again.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s a crucial year for Evergrande to deliver residential projects it pre-sold, Chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a Jan. 1 letter to employees, adding that construction has resumed for all of its 732 real estate sites last year.

“As long as Evergrande employees can keep construction going, resume sales and restart operations, we will repay all kinds of debt and resolve risks in the end,” according to the letter that didn’t elaborate detailed plans. “Evergrande will start a new chapter after that.”

The world’s most indebted developer failed to come up with a “preliminary restructuring plan” it promised by the end of July. It missed another self-imposed 2022 year-end deadline as well.

The company met with an ad-hoc group of its dollar bondholders in early December to formally discuss plans, Bloomberg reported earlier.

It expected to receive support from offshore creditors by the end of February or early March, the company’s legal representative said during a winding-up hearing in late November. Evergrande was urged by the judge of the winding-up case to present “something more concrete” during the next hearing on March 20.

Evergrande has delivered 301,000 residential units this year, according to the letter. The developer’s electric vehicle startup has started mass production and delivery of Hengchi 5, it added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • European Bonds Start 2023 With Rally on Bets Inflation Will Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- European bonds rose sharply on the first day of trading in 2023, a sign traders are taking advantage of a recent selloff to lock in some of the highest yields in more than a decade before inflation starts to cool.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Fr

  • Is Weakness In Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.0%. However, a closer look at...

  • Hyphens Pharma International Limited's (Catalist:1J5) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Hyphens Pharma International Limited's ( Catalist:1J5 ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E...

  • Draymond Green's advice helps Celtics' Jayson Tatum reach 'MVP level'

    Draymond Green praised Jayson Tatum for taking his offseason advice, which now has the Boston Celtics star playing at an NBA MVP level.

  • South African woman who claimed to have given birth to ten babies lied, says official report

    Gosiame Sithole, from Pretroria in South Africa, claimed to have given birth to ten babies and that they were stolen from her - in fact she was never pregnant at all.

  • Investors in Oncimmune Holdings (LON:ONC) have unfortunately lost 67% over the last year

    This month, we saw the Oncimmune Holdings plc ( LON:ONC ) up an impressive 30%. But that doesn't change the fact that...

  • Singapore Dollar to Tussle With Baht for Best Regional Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to be Southeast Asia’s best-performing currency in 2023 looks like being between the Thai baht and Singapore dollar.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsThe baht is set to be powered by an influx in Chinese tourists after the mainl

  • 23 Top Stocks to Buy for 2023

    This list includes well-known companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), but it also includes some stocks you may be surprised to hear about. Whether you like dividend stocks, growth stocks, or semiconductor stocks, there is something for everyone in this diversified group of stocks to buy for 2023.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Creative Technology's (SGX:C76) Cash Burn Situation

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Chuan Hup Holdings (SGX:C33) shareholders have earned a 3.5% CAGR over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. A talented investor can beat the market with a...

  • Foxconn's COVID-hit China plant close to resuming full production -sources

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn's COVID-hit iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou city is almost back to full production, with its December shipments reaching about 90% of initial plans, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, declined to comment. Production at the world's largest manufacturing facility of Apple Inc's iPhones was heavily affected late last year after a COVID-19 outbreak and curbs taken to control the virus prompted thousands of workers to leave.

  • A VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) insider increased their holdings by 6,553% last year

    Looking at VIP Gloves Limited's ( ASX:VIP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net...

  • South Korea plans tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction which would help companies save more than 3.6 trillion won ($2.82 billion) in 2024 tax payments, the finance ministry said in a statement. This move comes after other countries, such as Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), and the United States announced plans to bring chip production on shore and bolster the domestic industry.

  • South Korea Plans Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Its Chip Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s government plans to hike tax breaks for big chip companies’ capex to as much as 25%, after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for bigger incentives to fuel the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsBig companies wil

  • Dollar subdued ahead of Fed minutes, yen at 6-mth high

    The U.S. dollar eased on Tuesday as investors awaited the minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, and the yen was its strongest in six months amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might move away from its ultra-easy policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, has made a subdued start to 2023 and was last down 0.096% at 103.540. The dollar index rose 8% last year in its biggest annual jump since 2015 on the back of the Fed raising interest rates to tackle inflation.

  • China Ban on Cross-Border Brokers Seen Hurting Market Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s order for cross-border brokers to rectify their mainland business will likely erode customer base at Futu Holdings Ltd. and lead to negative market sentiment, analysts said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsChina slammed Futu an

  • iPhone City Is Back at 90% Capacity After Covid Turmoil Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90% of anticipated peak capacity, suggesting Apple Inc.’s biggest main production partner has secured enough workers despite a Covid resurgence and recent staff upheaval.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Sla

  • NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.

  • Bitcoin Could Easily Rally To $160,000 Says Crypto Analyst: Here's How Soon It May Happen

    Cryptocurrency analyst Dave the Wave predicted the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price collapse, which took place in 2022. Now he's anticipating a massive surge for the apex crypto. Based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), the analyst predicts that Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025. He went on Twitter to share his thought about Bitcoin and said it could easily do a 10x over the next couple of years. On the basis of the LGC, which has stood the test of time for four years, #btc could e

  • Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company posting

    The Tesla posting showed that Zhu's title of vice president for Greater China had not changed and that he also retained his responsibilities as Tesla's most senior executive for sales in the rest of Asia as of Tuesday. The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Elon Musk, with oversight for deliveries in all of its major markets and all of its production outside the still-ramping Tesla plant in Germany.