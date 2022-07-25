Evergrande's debt revamp to provide roadmap on tackling China property crisis

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Evergrande is seen at China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong
Clare Jim
·3 min read

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer, is expected to announce this week a debt restructuring plan that will not only determine its future but also indicate how Beijing plans to overcome a deepening property sector crisis.

With more than $300 billion in debt, Evergrande has been at the centre of China's property quagmire since last year as the company struggled to repay suppliers, creditors, and investors in wealth management products after Beijing launched measures to control developers' high debt levels.

The liquidity squeeze at Evergrande, whose entire $22.7 billion worth of offshore debt including loans and private bonds is deemed to be in default, subsequently engulfed other Chinese developers as their credit conditions deteriorated, and drove several smaller firms to defaults.

Evergrande's eagerly anticipated offshore-debt restructuring plan, which China's formerly top-selling developer has said it will announce by end-July, is expected to serve as a template for its cash-starved peers.

"We're all waiting for Evergrande's proposal to get an idea of the terms and it'll set a benchmark," said a senior executive of a property developer who has done dollar-bond swaps and is currently in talks with advisers on a restructuring.

"No firms would want to be the first because that'd be tremendous pressure."

The restructuring proposal, though, will come at a time when China's macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated and the property sector is witnessing unprecedented challenges.

The world's second-biggest economy, of which the property sector accounts for a quarter, only narrowly missed a contraction in the second quarter.

Moreover, Beijing is scrambling to reassure homebuyers who are threatening to stop paying mortgages on unfinished housing projects, in rare protests that's set to spur a shakeout among developers.

Some offshore creditors of Evergrande told Reuters that there was still disagreement on how it should repay and reorganise the debt, which could result in a delay in implementing the restructuring.

But the developer's newly appointed CEO Siu Shawn told the 21st Century Business Herald late on Friday that the firm had reached basic consensus with several major offshore creditors on the principles and framework of the restructuring proposal.

Evergrande declined to comment.

DEBT OBLIGATIONS

Investors will also be closely watching the role the state will play in the restructuring proposal.

Evergrande began talks with its offshore creditors about a restructuring proposal earlier this year, after advisers for a group of dollar bondholders demanded more transparency from the developer.

Reuters reported in May, citing sources, that Evergrande was considering repaying offshore public bondholders owed around $19 billion with cash instalments and equity in two of its Hong Kong-listed units.

After unveiling the restructuring proposal, the firm aimed to reach consensus with its creditors on specific terms by the end of this year, a separate source told Reuters earlier this month.

In mainland China, Evergrande has been extending its debt repayment obligations, though creditors are growing impatient.

The developer's latest repayment extension proposal on a 4.5 billion yuan ($666.7 million) bond was voted down this month, while small suppliers, who are owed money, are also threatening to stop paying bank loans.

Evergrande also aimed to release a simple restructuring plan for its onshore debt as early as this week, financial information provider REDD reported on Friday.

Raymond Cheng, head of China and Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities, said Evergrande's proposal should also outline what it will do with its unsold projects and existing land bank, which would have a direct impact on the broader property market.

"Investors will not look at Evergrande's proposal solely from a company perspective, but also a macro perspective," said Cheng.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • India RBI May Be Back to Spot Intervention in Defense of Rupee

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank may be pivoting to the spot market from forwards in its attempts to shield the rupee from fresh record lows -- in order to minimize the knock-on effects of its intervention strategy.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Sa

  • Evergrande: Crisis-hit property giant faces deadline after bosses quit

    The Chinese property firm is expected to deliver a preliminary restructuring plan this week.

  • China’s Rural Banking Smash-Up

    Problems at China’s small-town banks have been gestating for years, but they are now coming to a head—with unpredictable consequences.

  • You had one job, Ryanair tells airports amid travel chaos - live updates

    National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on Railway lines at risk from rising sea levels to be rerouted in Network Rail plan The FTSE 100 opens 0.3pc lower Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • European Gas Prices Advance on Russian Pipeline Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose for a fourth consecutive session, with little clarity on future volumes via a major Russian pipeline.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationWhile the Nord St

  • Myanmar executes former National League for Democracy lawmaker and 3 other political opponents

    The executions, detailed in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four political prisoners.

  • Japan’s Biggest Lender Seeks Bankers for the Rich in Wealth Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to expand a team of bankers serving rich clients as Japan’s largest lender seeks to draw more of its bank customers to higher-value services, according to a senior executive.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge Lo

  • Philips shares hit 9-year low on weak quarter and guidance cut

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch medical equipment maker Philips posted a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Monday, saying supply shortages and lockdowns in China had dented sales. The company cut its estimate for full-year sales growth to between 1% and 3%, from 3% to 5%, while forecasting second-half growth of 6% to 9% on a strong order backlog. Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said supply chain issues and inflationary pressures had played a role, but singled out Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns as the biggest cause of the shortfall.

  • China plans real estate fund worth up to $44 billion for distressed sector -source

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will launch a real estate fund to help property developers resolve a crippling debt crisis, aiming for a warchest of up to 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) in a bid to restore confidence in the industry, according to a state bank official with direct knowledge of the matter. The move would mark the first major step by the state to rescue the beleaguered property sector since the debt troubles became public last year. The size of the fund would initially be set at 80 billion yuan through support from the central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.

  • China reports 982 new COVID cases for July 23 vs 817 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 982 new coronavirus cases for July 23, of which 129 were symptomatic and 853 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. In Guangxi for example, which is battling an outbreak in the coastal resort of Beihai, there were 23 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 35 the previous day and 325 new local asymptomatic cases versus 174 the previous day, government data showed. The financial hub of Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 21 new local asymptomatic cases versus 16 the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Singapore June core inflation hits 13-year high, tightening risks in focus

    Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, official data showed on Monday, increasing pressure on the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy again later this year if inflation pressures persist. The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 4.4% in June on a year-on-year basis. Headline inflation rose to 6.7%, compared with economists' forecast of 6.2%.

  • Wheat Prices Jump After Russian Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices jumped after Russia attacked the sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles at the weekend, just hours after signing a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine, a move that was hailed as a vital step toward alleviating the global food crisis.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.