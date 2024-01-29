Evergreen board approves spending up to $1 million to address costs tied to student death

The Evergreen State College board of trustees voted Monday morning to spend up $1 million to cover costs tied to a recent student’s carbon monoxide death and subsequent discoveries about the state of student housing.

The vote allows President John Carmichael to draw that money from a college contingency fund that totals $5.8 million, he told the board.

The money will be used to cover the cost of a Washington State Patrol investigation into the death of the student, the cost to relocate students into other housing and to make repairs to campus housing, he said.

The college expects to be billed for some or all of the State Patrol’s investigation, Carmichael said. As to the repairs of housing, he said a contractor needs to be brought to campus and “that’s going to cost some money.”

Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, of DuPont, died Dec. 11, plus two other students, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, were hospitalized from exposure to the gas, but have since been released, The Olympian reported.

The incident happened in Evergreen’s modular housing. A student residence manager couldn’t reach the three students inside the housing unit Monday night, so an Evergreen police officer later broke down the door and attempted to revive the students. The officer was poisoned by carbon monoxide in the process and was treated at the hospital, according to The Olympian report.

Check back for updates to this story.

Cause of death of Evergreen student confirmed as carbon monoxide poisoning

1 killed, 2 hospitalized by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at The Evergreen State College