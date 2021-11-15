Evergreen Court fatal blaze: Two Spring Valley building department officials indicted

SPRING VALLEY — Two village Building Department officials have been indicted on felony charges involving the filing of false inspection reports resulting from an investigation into the March fatal fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults.

A Rockland grand jury returned multiple charges against Building Department chief Wayne Ballard and Assistant Building Inspector Raymond Canario, a former village fire chief, the District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Ballard, a former elected Clarkstown highways superintendent, and Canario have both previously pleaded not guilty to charges of submitting false reports to the state regarding inspections. No county court date has been scheduled on the charges contained in the indictment.

Both are still working, though other inspectors have been previously suspended by Mayor Alan Simon's administration over non-criminal allegations.

The criminal complaints filed by the Rockland District Attorney's Office accuse Ballard and Canario of filing reports with the intent to defraud the state. The complaints don't provide specific details and District Attorney Thomas Walsh has declined to discuss the evidence in the case.

They are among six people charged in the aftermath of the March 22 fire, during which firefighter Jared Lloyd and facility resident Oliver Hueston, 79, died. Lloyd, the father of two young sons, and other volunteers pulled 112 people from the burning Lafayette Street complex.

Two rabbis — Nathaniel Sommer and his son, Rabbi Aaron Sommer — have been indicted on felony charges that include involuntary manslaughter, arson and assault. They were cleansing the facility's kitchen ovens for Passover with a 20-pound propane-injected torch prior to the fire. They've pleaded not guilty to accusations of violating fire and safety code regulations.

Nathaniel Sommer, far right, and his son Aaron Sommer appear in court at Rockland County Court in New City Oct. 28, 2021. They were charged with mansaughter-2, arson and other charges resulting from the fatal fire at Evergreen Court for Adults in Spring Valley in March.

Charges against Ballard and Canario

Ballard and Canario are accused of filing fraudulent reports long before the fatal fire. according to criminal complaints against both inspectors.

The complaint against Ballard claims on March 31, 2020 he filed a "Uniform Code Administration and Enforcement Report for Reporting Year 2019 to the State of New York Department of State knowing and believing that it contained false statements and false information."

The complaint also states Ballard had knowledge the report would be "filed with, registered and recorded in or otherwise become a part of the records of the State of New York."

The complaint against Canario claims on July 6, 2019 he filed fraudulent reports to the state for 2017 and 2018.

The grand jury indicted Canario, 45, on three counts each of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and second-degree falsifying business records.

Wayne Ballard

Ballard, 64, faces one count each of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and second-degree falsifying business records.

The felony of offering a false instrument carries a maximum prison sentence upon conviction of 1⅓ to 4 years in prison.

Other accusations

Two adult home employees — director Denise Kerr of Brooklyn and Emanuel Lema of Pomona — also have pleaded not guilty to charges for their roles in allowing the oven cleansings.

Kerr, a former state official, is accused in a criminal complaint of knowing the rabbis lacked permits and failed to follow safety regulations.

Site of the fatal fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley July 1, 2021.

Lema, 47, has pleaded not guilty to obstruction and criminal impersonation. He is accused of calling the county's fire dispatch center under another employee's name to have the facility's alarm connection put on test mode for the cleaning. He never called back to have the connection put back in service, leading to eight hours of test mode.

Investigators had seized multiple boxes of village documents in an effort to ascertain the inspection history of the Evergreen Court facility for fire and safety codes. Spring Valley officials have denied the release of the records sought under the state Freedom of Information Law. The village cites the criminal investigation.

Aside from the inspections of the adult homes, investigators have not released information on the cause of the fire or information on water pressure issues from SUEZ NY — a long-standing complaint among firefighters in the village. The firefighters had to stretch hose lines for blocks to get sufficient water flow.

