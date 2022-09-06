Evergreen Fire: Will rabbis' indictment stand? Here's what judge is deciding

NEW CITY – The future of a felony indictment blaming two rabbis for causing the fatal adult home fire in Spring Valley is in the hands of a Rockland County Court judge.

Attorneys for Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer and his son Aaron want the multiple-count indictment dismissed, arguing prosecutors’ legal arguments and facts range from wrong and misleading to ignoring and mischaracterizing binding court decisions.

Prosecutors countered in court papers the evidence presented to the grand jury was legally sufficient and rightly cited the two rabbis for causing the massive fire at the Evergreen Home of Adults on March 22, 2021.

Drone images of 65 Lafayette St., Evergreen Home for Adults, in Spring Valley on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Prosecutors contend the defense fell short of the threshold for dismissal of an indictment and the judge is required to focus on the grand jury process while a jury determines the facts at trial.

Neither the attorney for the Sommers nor District Attorney Thomas Walsh’s office could say on Thursday whether Russo would decide the issue during a scheduled court appearance Wednesday. The judge’s calendar says motions are on the agenda.

Firefighter Jared Lloyd and Evergreen resident Oliver Hueston died in the inferno that caused the collapse of the massive building on Lafayette Avenue. The grand jury returned counts including manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and assault for the two deaths and those injured, including residents and firefighters.

Prosecutors, attorney for Sommers make their cases

Prosecutors Michael Dugandzic and Ryan Sweeney wrote in opposition the defense motion lacks legal muscle and the motion to dismiss should be rejected. They argued Lloyd and Hueston “suffered unnecessary traumatic deaths involving smoke inhalation and burning because of defendants' reckless actions.

“A public airing of the facts and circumstances is needed to ensure the public that our justice system works and is there for everyone,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to Russo. “Judicial intervention to terminate an otherwise valid prosecution is rarely appropriate, and certainly not in a case where people have died and so many others have been so affected.”

Jacob Laufer, an attorney for the Sommers, wants Russo to dismiss or reduce the charges based on the lack of legally sufficient evidence and in the interest of justice. He’s also seeking a court hearing to admit polygraph evidence based on lie-detector results for Sommers.

Nathaniel Sommer, far right, and his son Aaron Sommer appear in court at Rockland County Court in New City Oct. 28, 2021. They were charged with mansaughter-2, arson and other charges resulting from the fatal fire at Evergreen Court for Adults in Spring Valley in March.

The Sommers were hired by Evergreen management and owners to cleanse the facility’s kitchen and ovens for the Passover holiday. The facility had separate kitchens for meat and dairy. The rabbis also did the same for the nearby New Golden Acres Home for Adults on Prospect Street.

The Sommers, Laufer argued, did not knowingly act recklessly under legal criteria set by the New York State Court of Appeals and therefore the manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide counts should be dismissed.

Laufer wrote the rabbis were unaware the potential dangers were foreseeable as they have performed the same customary Jewish ritual at Evergreen 17 times prior without incident and the koshering is performed many thousands of times year throughout the U.S. without incident.

Laufer said the prosecution’s position that the grand jury conclusion was sufficient “is overly simplistic, and irreconcilable with the law taught by the Court of Appeals.”

What the grand jury heard

The grand jury heard testimony from 24 witnesses, including fire inspectors and first responders, like firefighters and police. Firefighters testified on the intense heat from the fire; removing all surviving 112 residents, including Hueston and an injured firefighter who issued a "mayday” call; the building collapse; and the search for Lloyd, who was searching for additional trapped Evergreen residents and ultimately found dead under building debris.

SPring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd, 35, died in March 2021 fire to Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley

The Sommers, prosecutors contend, have not shown any grounds on which they would be entitled to dismissal of the indictment. Many of the issues raised by the rabbis exceed the scope of the court.

Nathaniel Sommer used a torch attached to a 20-pound propane tank to clean the kitchen and oven.

The prosecution said the Sommers cannot claim to be experts in koshering and not understand the inherent risks of using dangerous and combustible instruments inside a building filled with old and infirm individuals.

Firefighters work at the scene of a major fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley March 23, 2021.

Death was foreseeable, prosecutors claimed.

“Defendants allege that their subjective belief that the methods they employed to clean the kitchens at Evergreen Court did not pose any risk or danger is dispositive … that they lacked the necessary culpable mental state to support the offense of manslaughter ... ," they wrote. “Defendants' actions demonstrate abundant evidence of their culpable mental states necessary for the grand jury to vote an indictment.”

State fire investigator Jason Green testified he eliminated every other potential cause of the fire which destroyed the Evergreen building and caused the death of Lloyd and Hueston, and injuries to many others,” the prosecution wrote.

Green concluded that left only the remaining actions of the Sommers, who introduced open flames into the dairy kitchen with a lit propane torch and glowing hot coals, prosecutors wrote. Green concluded the fire's progression above the ceiling in the dairy kitchen severely delayed any detection by the Evergreen fire alarm system.

Laufer countered to the judge Green provided “no direct evidence of the cause and origin of the fire.” Laufer contended in his motion that "Green’s conclusion was his assertion, based upon undefined and inadmissible hearsay research.”

