Evergreen no more? Here's how to dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays

Christmas is right around the corner and with festivities in full swing, it is also time to plan for the post-holiday season. Whether you opt for a real tree or an artificial one, knowing how to dispose of it and other holiday decor responsibly is key to starting the new year off on a more sustainable foot.

How to get rid of live trees

Live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills. There are other options, but all decorations, tree stands, plastic bags and twine have to be removed and flocked trees will not be accepted.

Yardwaste Recycling Center: Live trees, as well as wreaths, garlands and other organic decorations, can be recycled to be ground into wood chip mulch at no charge at the Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center Dec. 26-Feb. 3. Trees are not accepted at the other two recycling centers.

Facility is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 3790 S. Farm Road 199, Brookline.

Outside of Dec. 26-Feb. 3, standard fees will apply.

Bass Pro Shops: Across the street from the main store entrance, trees will be accepted to be used to provide structure and habitat for fish at Table Rock Lake.

Trees will be accepted Dec. 26-29 from 12-6 p.m. at 1938 S. Campell Ave.

A $10 donation per tree is recommended, benefiting projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.

Hansen's Greenwaste:

From Dec. 27-Feb. 2, trees will be accepted for no fee Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline.

After Feb. 2, a $5 per tree fee will apply.

Wickman's Gardens:

Starting Dec. 27, trees will be accepted for a $5 donation benefiting The Kitchen Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

More: As locals dump more and more trash, Springfield's landfill is filling up faster

What to do with artificial trees and old string lights

The best option for artificial trees is reuse. If you're looking to get rid of usable artificial tree and holiday decor, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Missouri Council of the Blind Thrift Stores accept these for free during normal business hours.

However, trees that are no longer in good condition can be disposed of at the landfill, as Springfield currently does not have a resource for recycling artificial trees.

Here's where you can recycle string lights for free:

Computer Recycling Center: 528 N. Prince Lane Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Complete Electronics Recycling: 2935 W. Chestnut Expressway Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lowe's: Only at the 1850 E. Primrose St. location Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. A recycling can labeled "Christmas Lights" is in the cart corral at the front of the store.

All Metal Recycling: 3340 W. Division St. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

Commercial Metals Company: 634 E. Phelps St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

Other holiday waste to recycle

The following items can be dropped at any of the three Springfield recycling centers Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Paper of all kinds, including wrapping paper, tissue paper and greeting cards, is accepted as long as there is no foil or glitter.

Paperboard gift boxes and wrapping paper tubes are accepted in the paper bin, while flattened cardboard boxes go in the corrugated cardboard bin.

Plastic, glass and aluminum beverage and food containers are accepted as long as they are rinsed out. Aluminum pans from turkey or casseroles are not allowed.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

