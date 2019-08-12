The Evergreen Products Group (HKG:1962) Share Price Has Gained 21% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

The last three months have been tough on Evergreen Products Group Limited (HKG:1962) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 31%. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 21% in that time.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Evergreen Products Group actually saw its earnings per share drop 23%. Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 13% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Evergreen Products Group, it has a TSR of 25% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Evergreen Products Group shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 25% over the last twelve months, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 31% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

