Evergreen Public Schools to slash $20M from budget

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Board members for the Evergreen Public Schools are expected to discuss positions and programs that may get cut as the district plans to cut its annual budget by $20 million.

This is the third year of cuts for the district. Two years ago, Evergreen cut nearly 200 positions to close a $20 million gap, then last year — during a teacher strike — the district shaved $19 million from its budget.

The Tuesday night meeting will be followed by a workshop.

Evergreen teachers reached a deal in early September to end a 2-week strike. Some of the key issues in the negotiations were more support for students with special needs, time for teachers to plan and consult, adequate staffing and cost-of-living pay adjustments.

In 2021, the Evergreen Public School District opened five new campuses.

There are more than 22,000 students in the Evergreen district, making it one of the largest in the state of Washington.

