Evergreen Public Schools to slash $20M from budget
Evergreen Public Schools to slash $20M from budget
Evergreen Public Schools to slash $20M from budget
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
For those longing for those old days, a startup called Lapse has been giving smartphone users an alternative -- you take pictures that you have to wait to see "developed," with no chance of editing and retaking, before sharing them with a select group of friends if you choose. Lapse has been been gaining some traction in the market -- claiming millions of users, 100 million photos captured each month and a coveted, consistent top-10 ranking in the U.S. app store for photographic apps. Lapse's plans include more behind-the-scenes treatment of the "unedited" photos, adding more features around the photo experience and an eventual move into video.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. Almost immediately, Broadcom began slashing costs, starting with laying off over 2,000 VMware employees, just a week after the deal was official.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 is the top pick in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds, and a new sale at Amazon has brought it down to $53.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the latest court ruling in Tennessee that essentially seals the fate for the NCAA and it's inability to put guardrails on NIL. The trio believes there may be no more legal levers to pull for the NCAA to regulate NIL in college sports.
Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'
Samsung announced today that it will publicly display its Galaxy Ring for the first time at MWC in Barcelona. The company teased the ring at its Unpacked event in January. It'll also show off its Galaxy AI.
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
Electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian reported fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.
As Reddit finally files to go public, the company wrote in its S-1 filing that "meme stock" schemes on r/WallStreetBets could pose a risk to investors. The subreddit r/WallStreetBets, a community of retail traders with 15 million members, describes itself as being "like 4chan found a Bloomberg Terminal." It's most well known for coordinating a short squeeze on GameStop stock in 2021, a rebellious move that cost hedge funds billions of dollars.
The upcoming Dodge Charger EV will have systems that generate vibrations to mimic the rumble of an old school internal combustion V8 muscle car engine.
Its long-awaited S-1 filing will see it approach the public markets potentially at the head of a long column of richly valued technology startups and private companies that need to find an exit this year. The timing of Reddit’s IPO is not a surprise. Scale has not yet solved the profitability question for Reddit, which could limit its potential valuation when it does list its shares.
Reddit has officially filed paperwork for an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under RDDT.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Tumblr owner Automattic, is supposed to be on sabbatical. Over the last few days, the situation escalated to the point that Mullenweg has engaged with the user in question on other platforms and shared private details about her account in public. This led her to post that she hopes that the CEO “dies a forever painful death involving a car covered in hammers that explodes more than a few times and hammers go flying everywhere.”
You can follow the trend and make it your own at the same time — courtesy of a little engraving.