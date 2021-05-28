Evergreen student, 17, ID'd as victim in Portland homicide

Jessica Prokop, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

May 27—A student enrolled in Evergreen Public Schools was identified Thursday as the victim in a Portland death investigation.

The Oregon state medical examiner determined that 17-year-old Sergio Hunt died of homicidal violence, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving the homicide.

Officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street, in the Argay Terrace neighborhood, after a report of a person dead in the street.

The major crash team responded because it appeared the deceased was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, following the preliminary investigation, homicide detectives were summoned "after the discovery of some suspicious circumstances," according to a police news release.

A spokesperson with Portland police said Hunt was listed as a Vancouver resident at one time in the agency's database. On Thursday, Evergreen schools spokeswoman Gail Spolar confirmed that Hunt was a student in the district.

Portland police said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or the App Store and download P3 Tips.

Recommended Stories