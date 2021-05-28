Evergreen student, 17, ID'd as victim in Portland homicide

May 27—A student enrolled in Evergreen Public Schools was identified Thursday as the victim in a Portland death investigation.

The Oregon state medical examiner determined that 17-year-old Sergio Hunt died of homicidal violence, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving the homicide.

Officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street, in the Argay Terrace neighborhood, after a report of a person dead in the street.

The major crash team responded because it appeared the deceased was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, following the preliminary investigation, homicide detectives were summoned "after the discovery of some suspicious circumstances," according to a police news release.

A spokesperson with Portland police said Hunt was listed as a Vancouver resident at one time in the agency's database. On Thursday, Evergreen schools spokeswoman Gail Spolar confirmed that Hunt was a student in the district.

Portland police said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or the App Store and download P3 Tips.