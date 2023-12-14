Evergreen student discharged from hospital Wednesday after suspected carbon monoxide poisonings

A local hospital has discharged an Evergreen State College student who was sickened in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in on-campus housing.

The student was one of two who first responders transported from the affected “mod,” or modular housing unit, on Monday. The second hospitalized student was still recovering as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Jonathan Rodriguez, a 21-year-old student from DuPont, was found dead at the housing unit Monday night. Updates on the hospitalized students came hours after Evergreen held an emotional on-campus vigil for Rodriguez at Red Square.

Many attendees blamed campus administration for the situation and called for accountability, The Olympian previously reported.

WSP also announced Wednesday that its detectives and representatives from a forensic engineering firm that specializes in carbon monoxide poisonings have finished investigating the housing unit.

“That portion of the investigation has since been completed and the building released to the college officials,” the release says.

WSP said it was still investigating the “root cause of this tragic incident” as of Wednesday.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we continue to work to find answers for those affected,” the release says.

Earlier that day, WSP spokesman Chris Loftis told The Olympian that the name of the engineering firm and their findings will be provided when the investigation is complete.