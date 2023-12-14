Evergreen student released from hospital after likely carbon monoxide poisoning

An Evergreen College Student was released from the hospital on Wednesday after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Another student is still recovering.

Jonathon Rodriguez, a 21-year-old student at Evergreen State College, was found dead Tuesday in campus housing.

Washington State Patrol detectives are working with an outside forensic engineering firm that specializes in carbon monoxide investigations to look into the student’s death.

WSP said the on-scene portion of the investigation is complete.

On Wednesday WSP sent a news release saying they are investigating the death with the help of a forensic engineering firm.

WSP said it will release the findings when the investigation is complete.

“Every life is precious and any loss, especially a college student just starting their life’s journey, is difficult,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “We all share the sorrow of this tragic news and will keep those impacted in our thoughts and prayers during what will no doubt be a very difficult holiday season. Please know that WSP is methodically and conscientiously investigating the case and will share what we find with the public as soon as we are able to do so. Our job is to investigate, not speculate, and we ask for the public’s patience while we do this important work.”



