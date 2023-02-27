Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.6125

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.6125 on the 22nd of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 4.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Evergy

Evergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Evergy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.32 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.45. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.4% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Evergy has grown earnings per share at 7.6% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Evergy's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Evergy will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Evergy (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Evergy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited Just Recorded A 47% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    It's been a sad week for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ), who've watched their investment drop 11% to...

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • 'You’re about to make a costly mistake': Suze Orman says these 5 financial blunders will set you back — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped 9% in after-hours trading on Feb. 22 after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue for the maker of luxury electric vehicles (EVs) surged nearly tenfold year over year to $258 million, while its net loss narrowed from $1.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.