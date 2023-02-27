Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.6125

The board of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.6125 on the 22nd of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 4.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Evergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Evergy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.32 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.45. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.4% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Evergy has grown earnings per share at 7.6% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Evergy's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Evergy will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Evergy (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Evergy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

