Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Evergy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$29b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Evergy has an ROCE of 4.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Evergy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Evergy in recent years. The company has consistently earned 4.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 134% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Evergy's ROCE

As we've seen above, Evergy's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 41% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Evergy (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

