How Evergy prepares for possible power outages as freezing temps arrive in Kansas City

Kansas City is expecting brutally cold weather this weekend, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 8 on Saturday night and minus 9 on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Some precipitation and wind is also expected.

Ahead of the weekend, local electricity provider Evergy said it is making preparations to monitor and combat outages through the worst of the cold and freezing rain.

“Freezing temperatures will put a strain on mechanical equipment and could result in a malfunction that causes a power outage,” the company wrote in a press release Thursday. “Evergy’s transmission and distribution team will monitor system operations and have crews prepared if power outages occur.”

If you lose power, you can report it to Evergy online at evergy.com/report-outage or by calling 888-544-4852.

Electricity will likely be at greater risk of outages over the weekend than natural gas service — Spire spokesperson Jason Merrill noted that natural gas infrastructure usually isn’t impacted by the cold. However, extremely cold temperatures might lead to higher heating bills as Kansas Citians crank up their thermostats.

Here’s what to know about how these local utility companies are preparing for the upcoming winter weather.

Evergy monitoring grid, stockpiling fuel

Evergy says that it has extra staff on hand this weekend, both at its power plants and overseeing its grid to quickly resolve potential outages.

“Customer demand will be high this weekend, and our team is working around the clock to manage our power plants and the power delivery system,” said Kevin Bryant, the company’s chief operating officer.

Evergy is also preparing for high electricity demand this weekend by stockpiling coal and fuel oil, according to Thursday’s news release.

“This winter we increased our storage levels of fuel oil and coal compared with previous winter weather events, such as 2021’s Storm Uri,” the company wrote. “We’ve also increased our ability to transport more firm natural gas.”

The term “firm natural gas” refers to so-called “firm” contracts with natural gas suppliers that put power plants first in line to receive their pre-purchased fuel during times of high demand, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The company added that newly acquired power sources should help to meet increased demand for electricity over the weekend. The new additions include the Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in northwestern Oklahoma and the coal-powered Jeffrey Energy Center about halfway between Topeka and Manhattan, Kansas.

Spire recommends energy efficiency measures

While Spire doesn’t anticipate interruptions to its natural gas service, the company expects to see high demand this weekend as customers around the metro turn up their heat.

It recommends preparing for the ultra-cold weather by ensuring that your home is properly insulated and sealed from the outdoors. Changing your furnace filter is another good way to ensure your heating system can do its job as efficiently as possible.

Both Evergy and Spire are barred from shutting off customers’ service when temperatures are below 32°F. With daily high temperatures still much lower than that throughout the weekend, your gas and electricity should remain on — even if you’re behind on your bills.

Do you have more questions about utilities in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.