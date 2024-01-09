Evergy reports thousands without power across Kansas City metro as winter storm continues

Evergy has reported thousands of power outages so far as a winter storm coupling snow and strong winds continues to impact the Kansas City metro area Tuesday.

The utility company has reported more than 3,800 customers impacted by outages in Kansas City, and more than 4,700 customers affected in and around Raytown as of Monday morning.

More than 1,500 customers have been affected by outages around Sugar Creek and Independence.

In Johnson County, outages have affected more than 5,000 customers as of Monday morning, particularly in Mission and Overland Park, according to Evergy’s outage map.

Because of the continued storms, Evergy said customers should expect delayed restoration times in these areas.