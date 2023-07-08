Evergy wants to hike up Kansas electric bills. What to know about the potential increase

Electric utility giant Evergy, which supplies power to most residents of the greater Kansas City area, is requesting a significant increase to its base electricity rates in Kansas.

The proposed rate would raise the cost of electricity on residential customers’ bills by around 5.9% in the Kansas Metro region and a whopping 24.9% in the larger Kansas Central region, which includes Topeka, Wichita and western parts of Johnson County.

The Kansas Corporation Commission, which regulates Evergy and other Kansas utility companies, is now seeking public feedback on the request. Ratepayers can attend any of the three upcoming public hearings either in person or virtually to weigh in on the request.

The news comes as Evergy’s Missouri division prepares to change the way it charges customers this fall by raising the price of electricity during peak afternoon hours.

What does this mean for Kansans’ electricity bills?

If state regulators approve Evergy’s rate request with no modifications, the company projects that residential customers in the Kansas Metro region will see their bills rise by $3.47 per month on average. That comes out to an extra $41.62 per year.

The company projects that residential customers in the Kansas Central region will see their monthly bills rise by $14.42 on average. That comes out to an extra $173.04 per year.

These figures come from a combination of higher electricity costs and small decreases to other charges on customers’ bills. The cost of electricity alone will rise by an estimated $19.03 in the central region and $6.08 in the metro region, according to Evergy’s filing documents.

Why is Evergy requesting a rate increase in Kansas?

According to documents Evergy filed with state regulators, the rate hikes will lead to a 9.77% revenue increase in revenue in the Kansas Central region and a 1.95% revenue increase in the Kansas Metro region, netting the company a total of $218.4 million annually.

Evergy said these additional funds are needed mainly due to its investments in its power plants over the past five years and rising interest rates.

Other reasons the company cited include the cost of dismantling its retiring power plants, IT expenses associated with its billing system and several expiring contracts, including one for “life insurance policies on key company executives.”

“The proposed revenues are just and reasonable and necessary to ensure continuing, adequate, and efficient utility service and to maintain (Evergy)’s financial integrity,” the company wrote in its filing documents.

You can read the company’s full explanation of its request in publicly available documents on the Kansas Corporation Commission’s website under the docket number 23-EKCE-775-RTS.

How can I give my feedback on this rate increase request?

State regulators are holding three public hearings in the coming weeks to get feedback on Evergy’s rate increase request. Here are the details:

Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.Washburn Institute of Technology, Main Conference Center, Building A5724 S.W. Huntoon St., TopekaClick here to register by noon July 10 to participate by Zoom

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.KU Edwards BEST Conference Center12600 S. Quivira Road, Overland ParkClick here to register by noon July 12 to participate by Zoom

Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.Wichita State University, Lowe Auditorium, Hughes Metropolitan Complex5014 E. 29th St. North, WichitaClick here to register by noon July 26 to participate by Zoom

Even if you can’t attend any of these hearings virtually or in person, you can still submit your comments to the commission until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. To comment on Evergy’s rate case, be sure to use the docket number 23-EKCE-775-RTS.

You can submit a comment online here, call 785-271-3140 or write a letter to the commission addressed to:

KCC Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

1500 SW Arrowhead

Topeka, KS 66604-4027

Do you have more questions about utility rates in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.