Evergy's (NYSE:EVRG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of December to $0.6125. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Evergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Evergy was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Evergy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.28 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.45. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Evergy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.6% per annum. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Evergy's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Evergy's payments are rock solid. While Evergy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Evergy (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Evergy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

