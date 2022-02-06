Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Everi Holdings' (NYSE:EVRI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Everi Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$165m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$383m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Everi Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.1% generated by the Hospitality industry.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Everi Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Everi Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Everi Holdings Tell Us?

Everi Holdings is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 456% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 26% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Everi Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Everi Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 554% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Everi Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Everi Holdings (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

While Everi Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

