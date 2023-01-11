This Everlane sale has up to 70% off jeans, sweaters, leggings and more—shop the deals now

Save up to 70% on Everlane jeans, sweaters, leggings and more—shop the deals now.

If January is a reminder to refresh your wardrobe, we have some 2023 style deals to help you out. From jeans and joggers to sweaters and scarves, you can update your winter wardrobe for less right now at Everlane. Keep scrolling to find out how to save on some of the best everyday basics and chic statement pieces at Everlane today.

For a limited time only, Everlane is hosting a massive January sale with up to 70% off select items to keep you looking stylish all winter long. The limited-time Everlane sale features deals on women's and men's clothing, outerwear, accessories and more.

A good pair of jeans is a winter-wardrobe staple. One great pick is the Everlane Curvy ‘90s Cheeky jean, currently down from $108 to $32. Made of premium, non-stretch Japanese denim, our reviewer called them her “perfect pants” and “denim dream.” In testing, we loved the vibrant and crisp color, vintage look and feel and “super-flattering” fit.

Looking to upgrade your athleisure in 2023? You can snag two pairs of Everlane's best-selling Perform 24/7 legging for $98 right now. Typically $68 each, this deal saves you $38 total. The Perform 24/7 legging comes in classic black or blue and is available in sizes XXS to XXXL and a 25-inch or 28-inch inseam so you can get the best fit possible. Everlane calls them “the ultimate everyday legging” thanks to the lightweight compression, sweat-wicking properties and the soft recycled nylon material.

Head to Everlane's limited-time sale today to save big on classic closet staples for the new year. Just be sure to shop fast—there's no telling how long these 2023 style deals will last.

