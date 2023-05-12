Everman council to discuss naming new inclusive playground after missing 6-year-old Noel

The City of Everman plans to name a new playground after 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez — the local boy who went missing last fall and is presumed dead — Mayor Ray Richardson announced Friday.

“These past two months have been full of emotion, confusion, and anger,” Richardson said in a news release.

Noel was first reported missing in March, when Texas Child Protective Services received an anonymous tip that the boy hadn’t been seen since at least November. An Amber Alert was issued March 25.

Authorities transitioned the search to a death investigation April 6, saying evidence indicates the boy is likely dead.

Police obtained warrants to charge Noel’s mother and stepfather with endangering and abandoning a child, and authorities said they are trying to extradite the couple from India, where they fled with six other children days before the Amber Alert was issued. Warrants for Noel’s mother and stepfather have been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to police.

“Our community is small and closely knit. Our town has rallied behind little Noel since we learned of his disappearance. Regardless of the final outcome of this investigation, there is absolutely no doubt that Noel has touched the lives of so many,” Richardson said.

Police in Everman, Texas, are searching for any leads to help them find the remains of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who hasn’t been seen since fall 2022 and is presumed dead. Noel’s mother left the country with her husband and other children. Courtesy: Everman Police Department

Police and volunteers conducted large-scale searches of several sites in Everman in April, but Noel’s remains have not been found. Search sites were chosen based on analyzed data, including records seized from the home and photo data connected to the mother and stepfather, police said.

“This past year, the City of Everman was awarded funding through Tarrant County that would be allocated for the expansion of Pittman Park and the construction of an all-new Inclusive Playground. We are so incredibly thankful to our amazing partners at Tarrant County for supporting this project,” Richardson said. “This playground is designed to be inclusive of all ages and abilities, with specialized equipment for children who experience physical, social, developmental, and sensory challenges. This playground is for all children, especially those just like Noel.”

Story continues

Noel had disabilities including numerous physical and developmental challenges, according to the Amber Alert that was issued. He was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease that required regular visits with his doctor.

According to Noel’s relatives, he was abused by his mother, Cindy-Rodriguez Singh. She made concerning comments about him and assaulted him, family members told police. During a visit with one family member, Rodriguez-Singh told the relative not to give Noel any water because she did not want to clean up after him if he had a dirty diaper, according to a search warrant. A relative also witnessed Rodriguez-Singh hitting Noel with her car keys attached to a lanyard, the warrant said.

Everman police said Friday that there on no substantial updates on the case but “rest assured that investigators are continuing their efforts and we will not give up.”

Everman City Council members will consider a resolution to name the playground after Noel in a meeting on Tuesday.

“We cannot think of a more fitting way to honor the impact that Noel has made on this community, and so many more across our state and country,” Richardson said. “Furthermore, this park will stand as a testament that there is absolutely no place in our society for child abuse or neglect. Our children are our most valuable resource. We must cherish and support them as they truly are the future.”