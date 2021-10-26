Everman Police Department arrests student who made threatening call to high school

A Tarrant County high school went under lockdown Monday after the school received a threatening phone call from a student, police said.

The Everman Police Department responded to Everman Joe C. Bean High School on Monday around 9 a.m. after receiving a report that a “potential threat” was made, police said.

“The threats made were very vague and unspecific,” Chief of Police C.W. Spencer wrote in a news release. “The high school was immediately placed on lock down and additional officers were dispatched to the school out of an abundance of caution.”

Police were able to identify the student who made the call and the student was taken into custody. Since the student is under the age of 18, their name will not be released.

Police said that no weapons were involved in the incident and the “threat was deemed as not credible.”

The lockdown was lifted by 10:30 a.m. Monday.