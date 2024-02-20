Everman police search for missing 13-year-old girl in ‘high-risk runaway’ case

Everman police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is reported to have run away from home.

Ariely Gaucin left home Saturday morning and got into a truck with unknown people, Everman police said in a news release.

Ariely was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a black sweatshirt and a white beanie with bunny ears. She did not take her cell phone with her and has not had any contact with her family since her disappearance, police said.

Investigators are working the case as a “high-risk runaway/missing person.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Everman police at (817)-293-2923.