Everman, Texas police to give updates Monday in search for missing 6-year-old boy

Everman police plan to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to give updates and answer questions about the search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Updates will be posted here.

A Texas Amber Alert was issued Saturday for Noel, who authorities say has severe disabilities and has not been seen since November. The alert was changed to an Endangered Missing Persons alert after it was discovered that Noel’s mother left the country on an international flight without him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-293-2923. Everman police also have set up an email address for tips at tips@evermantx.net

Video from a previous press conference held on Sunday is below:

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.