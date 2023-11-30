Evernote officially limits free users to 50 notes and one measly notebook

Evernote has confirmed the service’s tightly leashed new free plan, which the company tested with some users earlier this week. Starting December 4, the note-taking app will restrict new and current accounts to 50 notes and one notebook. Existing free customers who exceed those limits can still view, edit, delete and export their notes, but they’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan (or delete enough old ones) to create new notes that exceed the new confines.

The company says most free accounts are already inside those lines. “When setting the new limits, we considered that the majority of our Free users fall below the threshold of fifty notes and one notebook,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post. “As a result, the everyday experience for most Free users will remain unchanged.” Engadget reached out to Evernote to clarify whether “the majority of Free users” staying within those bounds includes long-dormant accounts that may have tried the app for a few minutes a decade ago and never logged in again. We’ll update this article if we hear back.

Evernote’s premium plans, now practically essential for anything more than minimal use, include a $15 monthly Personal plan with 10GB of monthly uploads. You can double that to 20GB (and get other perks) with an $18 tier. It also offers annual versions of those plans for $130 and $170, respectively.

The company acknowledged in its announcement post that “these changes may lead you to reconsider your relationship with Evernote.” Leading alternatives with more bountiful free plans include Notion, Microsoft OneNote, Google Keep, Bear (Apple devices only), Obsidian and SimpleNote.

Earlier this year, Evernote’s parent company, Bending Spoons, moved its operations from the US and Chile to Europe, laying off nearly all of the note-taking app’s employees. When doing so, it said the app had been “unprofitable for years.”