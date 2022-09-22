Evers announces $20 million in state funds toward a new home for the crumbling Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office

Gov. Tony Evers announced $20 million in state money Thursday for Milwaukee County's construction of the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine that will house the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

The governor, who is running for a second term in office in November, called the funds a state investment in public safety and efforts to bolster violence prevention.

“This $20 million for Milwaukee County will bolster local and regional efforts to improve public safety through the latest advances in research and technology,” Evers said in a news release.

Earlier this month, former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian L. Peterson — who abruptly retired on Monday — called on the county's American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for help to address ongoing concerns about his office, including crumbling infrastructure, little space, cockroach infestations and the smell of decomposing bodies.

"It's frankly unpleasant," he told the task force. "When you can walk into our front lobby and smell decomposed bodies on a lot of days, that's just not good."

The future center will be a part of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in 2025 — which includes Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital and Children's Wisconsin — and will house the new Wisconsin Department of Justice's Milwaukee Crime Lab.

In August, the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine received a $99.5 million injection of state funds approved by the State Building Commission.

Thursday's move comes after the governor has steered millions of dollars into violence prevention and community safety projects and other efforts in Milwaukee during the last two years, including: $8 million for the city's Office of Violence Prevention, $17 million for the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Violence Prevention Project, and $2.2 million to help the Milwaukee Police Department take immediate steps to address crime and violence.

Crime in Milwaukee has been a centerpiece of Republican Tim Michels' campaign to unseat Evers. Last week Michels blamed Milwaukee's rising homicide rate on Evers and said he would work with lawmakers to boost funding to municipalities to increase the number of sworn police officers without specifying how it would be paid for.

Evers's campaign responded that the Legislature has blocked the governor's efforts to increase funding to local police departments.

