Evers cast doubt on bill addressing PFAS, calls it 'questionable'

MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers says he may veto a bill aiming at supporting communities struggling with "forever chemicals" if some provisions are not reworked or removed.

"It does not hold anybody accountable, it takes away the powers and the authority of the DNR," Evers said in an interview with Wisconsin Eye.

"I'm concerned. The Department of Natural Resources has I think a somewhat limited ability to deal with this issue, and to hamstring on this issue, which is probably the most important issue that they need to be working on, that doesn't make any sense."

When asked if he plans to sign the PFAS bill if it makes it to his desk, Evers didn't commit either way.

"I don't know, it's questionable," he said. "It remains to be seen."

Evers did note there are parts of the bill he supports, such as getting money to communities struggling with PFAS.

The PFAS bill, if approved by the governor, would create grant programs aimed at providing aid to communities with contamination, in addition to limiting the actions that the Department of Natural Resources could take to address contamination or hold polluters accountable.

It would also commission studies, require a reduction in costs for testing, expand a well compensation grant program, and establish an innocent buyer program that would help property owners who unknowingly purchase land contaminated with PFAS.

The bill does not include funding for the programs. Instead, funding was created by the budget process this summer, during which lawmakers set aside $125 million to address the compounds. That funding could be accessed by the DNR if the agency goes in front of the Legislature's budget committee and receives approvals for projects.

But there's been pushback from a number of environmental groups, in addition to Democrats in the Legislature, who say that taking power away from the DNR to enforce clean-ups and hold polluters accountable could limit how the state ultimately deals with PFAS.

"To say the authors didn’t listen to the residents impacted by PFAS contamination across Wisconsin doesn’t begin to describe how they kowtowed to corporate interests and their apologists while locking their constituents out of their deliberations," members of Save Our Water, an advocacy group made up of residents impacted by the Tyco contamination, said in a press release last month.

Evers' office last month said it has attempted to "work in good faith" on the bill with Republicans, but suggestions weren't included in any amended versions of the bill.

Republicans have pushed back criticisms, saying the bill contains helpful provisions and will greatly speed up the state's reaction to the compounds.

A committee approved the bill last month and it is now waiting on a vote from the full Senate. Authors hope the legislation will receive a vote before the end of the year.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used for their water- and stain-resistant qualities in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam.

The family includes 5,000 compounds, which are persistent, remaining both in the environment and human body over time. The chemicals have been linked to types of kidney and testicular cancers, lower birth weights, harm to immune and reproductive systems, altered hormone regulation and altered thyroid hormones.

The chemicals enter the human body largely through drinking water. PFAS have been found across Wisconsin in both surface water and drinking water sources.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

