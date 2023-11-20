Evers vetoes $2 billion tax cut and child care credit expansion, calling proposal 'completely unserious'

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday rejected a Republican proposal to cut income taxes by $2 billion and expand a tax credit parents may use to pay for child care costs, calling it a “completely unserious” bill that “fails to meaningfully and sensibly address” the state's workforce issues.

Evers in August called on lawmakers to take up his plan to funnel $1 billion into child care services and workforce programs in a special legislative session, but Republican leaders immediately criticized the amount of spending the governor proposed. They instead gutted Evers' proposal and rewrote it with their own provisions.

The GOP-led Legislature sent the legislation to Evers last week.

“Clearly, Republicans have yet to wrap their heads around our state’s challenges, and their inability to take this issue seriously is affecting Wisconsinites’ livelihoods, our workforce and economy, and our kids’ futures,” Evers said in a statement after vetoing the bill on Monday.

The plan Evers originally proposed included:

Putting $365 million toward child care programs, including funding to extend Child Care Counts payments to providers.

Guaranteeing 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for Wisconsin workers.

Increasing general aid by $40 million for the Wisconsin Technical College System.

Funding $17.3 million in need-based financial aid for college students over the next two years.

Investing $66.4 million in the University of Wisconsin System, including funding UW-Madison's engineering building project.

Allocating about $176 million toward programs to address shortages of teachers, nurses and other health care workers.

Republicans scrapped Evers' plan and passed their own, which included:

Reducing the second-highest income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.4%. That applies to individuals earning $27,630 to $304,170 and for married couples earning $36,840 to $405,550.

Expanding the state child and dependent tax credit and private school tuition tax deductions.

Overhauling licensing in Wisconsin, including extending credential renewal periods.

Using funding to assist unregulated child care providers in becoming certified or licensed.

Creating apprenticeship grant programs for technical and tribal college students and people seeking a commercial driver's license.

Adding requirements to unemployment programs, including specifying two of four work searches per week must be direct contacts with potential employers and jump-starting a drug test requirement.

Spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the governor's veto.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Evers vetoes GOP's $2 billion tax cut and child care credit expansion