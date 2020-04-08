EVERSANA notification: data privacy incident

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA is providing notice of a data privacy incident involving personal information for a limited number of patient services programs. This notification is the result of EVERSANA's proactive work with a third-party cybersecurity firm to investigate unusual activity related to EVERSANA email accounts in 2019.

Upon notification of unusual email activity, the firm immediately conducted a comprehensive review and confirmed that certain EVERSANA accounts were subject to unauthorized access through a legacy technology environment, which has since been updated, between April 1 and July 3, 2019. Investigators sought to determine what data, if any, may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor. The company's review of the potentially impacted data shows that personal information relating to a limited number of patient services programs was potentially accessible within the accounts, however, there is no evidence that personal information was subject to actual or attempted misuse.

Results of the account review were received on or around February 7, 2020. The types of information potentially accessible may include name, address, social security information, driver's license/state identification number, passport number, tax identification number, financial account information, debit/credit card information, username and password, health information, treatment information, diagnosis, provider name, MRN/patient ID number, Medicare/Medicaid number, health insurance information, treatment cost information, and/or prescription information. EVERSANA currently has no evidence that personal information was subject to actual or attempted misuse.

Privacy of data is a top priority for EVERSANA. In an abundance of caution, EVERSANA notified federal law enforcement and also implemented additional safeguards to further secure the information in its systems. As an added precaution, EVERSANA is providing access to one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services to potentially impacted individuals.

Although the investigation found no evidence that any information was misused, potentially impacted individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits for unusual activity or errors, and report any suspicious activity immediately to their financial institution, insurance company, or healthcare provider. The company also encourages potentially affected individuals to review the Steps You Can Take to Protect Private Information provided below, as well as on its website at www.eversana.com.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event may reach EVERSANA's dedicated assistance line toll-free at (877) 890-9332, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT and Saturday/Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT. They may also visit EVERSANA's website at www.eversana.com, or contact the company by mail at 190 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Steps You Can Take to Protect Private Information

EVERSANA encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity. If you see any unauthorized or suspicious activity, promptly contact your bank, credit union, credit card company, or insurance company.

Under U.S. law, adults are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Place a Security Freeze. You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below: