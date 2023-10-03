Everson man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, Whatcom sheriff says

A 26-year-old Everson, Washington, man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Kalub Mikol Ames-Cude was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 3, on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree incest, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office detectives started an investigation Sept. 5 into reports that Ames-Cude had sexually assaulted a child who was known to him, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater.

The investigation developed probable cause to arrest Ames-Cude for child rape, Slater said.

Ames-Cude turned himself in and was booked into jail Tuesday morning, she said.

No other information about the allegations or investigation were immediately available.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show a Ferndale woman filed a civil protection order against Ames-Cude in early September. The order, which was granted by the court Sept. 21, protects the woman and her 5-year-old daughter for the next year, court records show.

In the petition for a protection order, the woman cited a sheriff’s office sexual assault case, in which it was alleged that Ames-Cude sexually assaulted the 5-year-old girl, according to court records.

Ames-Cude was expected to make his first appearance in court on the child rape charges on Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

Brigid Collins Family Support Center professionals are on-call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions about children, families, abuse prevention or treatment at (360) 734-4616.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

If you or a child is in immediate danger, call 911 and make a report to law enforcement.

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-866-END HARM.