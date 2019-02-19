Eversource Energy (ES) to Report Q4 Earnings: What in Store?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2018 financial results on Feb 21, before the opening bell. The utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5.68% in the last reported quarter.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model shows that Eversource Energy is unlikely to beat estimates in the upcoming quarterly results. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. It does not have right mix as you can see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP of the company is pegged at -1.33%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Although a favorable Zacks Rank increases the predictive power of ESP, the company’s Earnings ESP of -1.33% makes surprise prediction difficult.



Factors to Consider



Eversource Energy will likely gain from the rate plans in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and new rates that became effective during the quarter. The company will also benefit from the water distribution segment, which continues to boost earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at 75 cents, which is in line with the year-ago figure.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Southern Company SO is expected to release fourth-quarter 2018 numbers on Feb 20, before the opening bell. It has an Earnings ESP of +22.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is expected to release fourth-quarter 2018 numbers on Feb 21, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is expected to release fourth-quarter 2018 numbers on Feb 21, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



