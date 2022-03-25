Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) share price is up 46% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 0.7% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Eversource Energy

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Eversource Energy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.6% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 8% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Eversource Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Eversource Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 69%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Eversource Energy provided a TSR of 2.2% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 11% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Eversource Energy (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

We will like Eversource Energy better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Green Flags for Pfizer's Future

    The company's shares have soundly outperformed the market in the past year, mainly due to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it developed in collaboration with BioNTech. This could put downward pressure on the company's shares. While that's a legitimate worry, there are excellent reasons to be optimistic about Pfizer's future.

  • Russian ruble loses key lifeline as US sanctions target Putin's $140 billion gold stockpile

    Sales by Russia of its gold holdings could help bolster the value of the beleaguered ruble.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • The White House slams the reopening of the Moscow Stock exchange as a 'charade', with Russia banning foreigners from selling

    A top US official said the Moscow stock exchange was "not a real market", as it resumed trading after a monthlong pause.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Cardano falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 3.00% to $10.95. Cardano (ADAUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • 3 Brilliant Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

    It can be challenging for investors to make decisions when volatility is high. Here are three brilliant stocks to buy in an uncertain market. You won't find many stocks with a more reliable underlying business than Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA).