Everspin Technologies' (NASDAQ:MRAM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Everspin Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$5.0m ÷ (US$39m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Everspin Technologies has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Everspin Technologies

roce

In the above chart we have measured Everspin Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Everspin Technologies.

What Can We Tell From Everspin Technologies' ROCE Trend?

Everspin Technologies has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 17%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Everspin Technologies' ROCE

To bring it all together, Everspin Technologies has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 32% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, Everspin Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Everspin Technologies may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.