'Every accusation is a confession': Trump telegraphs misdeeds with wild accusations
The longer Donald Trump spends in the public eye, the more familiar the American public becomes with the patterns of his behavior. Among Trump's most recognizeable habits is leveling unfounded accusations at people he doesn't like, only to have the same or similar accusations credibly directed at him. Michael Cohen, former lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, talks with Alex Wagner about familiar features of Trump described in Trump's indictments.