Every actor who has played Spider-Man in a movie, ranked from worst to best

Jason Guerrasio
spider man
Spider-Man. Sony Pictures

  • Spider-Man is one of the most well known superheroes.

  • Several actors have become famous playing the role.

  • Here we list where Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and others rank.

11. Jorma Taccone ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

1967_spiderverse_sony skitch
Jorma Taccone voiced the 1967 version of Spider-Man during the end credits scene in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Jorma Taccone, who is known best as a member of The Lonely Island and director of movies like "MacGruber" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," is the voice of the 1967 animated TV series version of Spider-Man, who appears in the end credits scene of "Into the Spider-Verse."

Spider-Man is hanging out in Earth-67 when from the sky comes Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac). The two get into a spat, pointing at one another, similar to the popular meme.

It's a funny bit, and though Taccone pays a worthy tribute to Paul Soles, who voiced Spidey back in the 1967 series, it's likely a one-off for the comic.

Andrew Garfield ("The Amazing Spider-Man," 2012; "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," 2014)

spider-man
Andrew Garfield in "The Amazing Spider-Man." Sony

Don't get us wrong, Garfield is a great actor, but he kind of bit off more than he could chew with this iconic role.

He didn't get much help as the stories of both movies weren't as strong as other Spidey films, but he also just wasn't a good fit.

9. Oscar Isaac ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

spider man 2099 sony
Oscar Isaac voiced Spider-Man 2099 in the end credits scene of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Spider-Man 2099 appears in dramatic fashion at the end of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" only to get into a funny argument with 1967-era Spider-Man.

But the appearance of the character, with Oscar Isaac voicing him, opens a world of new stories that can be told going forward. And we are excited to potentially see more of Isaac in the role.

8. Kimiko Glenn ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

Peni Parker Sony
Kimiko Glenn voiced Peni Parker in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Peni Parker and her power suit SP//dr had a fantastic movie debut in "Into the Spider-Verse" and the gentle voice of Kimiko Glenn was perfect casting.

But what we never expected was the emotion we'd feel when watching her deal with the loss of her SP//dr in the movie. We hope to see an update on what she's up to in the sequel.

7. John Mulaney ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

Spider Ham Sony
John Mulaney voices Spider-Ham in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Spider-Ham gave us some major comedic relief in "Spider-Verse" and it's thanks to the vocal talents of John Mulaney. If Sony is smart, they would do a spin-off show focused on the adventures of Spider-Ham.

6. Nicolas Cage ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

Spider Man noir Sony
Nicolas Cage voices Spider-Man Noir in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Spider-Man Noir would be another character we'd love to see have their own show or movie.

But it might be tough trying to fit it into Nicolas Cage's already jam-packed schedule (he does release a movie every other week or so it seems).

Regardless, Cage as Noir is amazing thanks to the ol' timey voice he gave the character.

5. Chris Pine ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

spider man chris pine sony
Chris Pine voices Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Pine's voice has this swagger that makes him perfect for the Spider-Man that dies in Miles Morales' universe in "Into the Spider-Verse."

But then the montage of all the things his Spider-Man has pulled off (even the Christmas album) is perfect.

If this is the only time Pine will play Spider-Man, he made the most of it.

4. Jake Johnson ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

Spider Man Jake Johnson Sony
Jake Johnson voices Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

How can you not love what Jake Johnson did as a Peter Parker in crisis in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"?

Playing the Spider-Man who ends up in Miles Morales' universe and helps him unleash his powers (though back in his world he's washed up and has split with Mary Jane Watson), Johnson's wit and sarcasm is perfect for a Spider-Man that needs to rediscover himself.

We want more of this Spider-Man.

3. Tobey Maguire ("Spider-Man," 2002; "Spider-Man 2," 2004; "Spider-Man 3," 2007)

spider-man
Tobey Maguire in 2004's "Spider-Man 2." Columbia Pictures/"Spider-Man 2"

This is the one that all the actors who play Spidey are trying to live up to (and a few have surpassed).

Tobey Maguire, though in no way the right age for the role, still convinced all of us that he was Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the first big movie franchise of the character. It has since defined his career.

2. Shameik Moore ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," 2018)

spider man into the spider verse 2 sony
Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony

Moore delivers an inspiring performance as Miles Morales in "Spider-Verse," as he perfectly captures the roller-coaster ride to self-discovery that this origin story tells.

Bring on the sequel, which is set for 2022.

1. Tom Holland ("Captain America: Civil War," 2016; "Spider-Man: Homecoming," 2017; "Avengers: Infinity War," 2018; "Spider-Man: Far From Home," 2019; "Avengers: Endgame," 2019)

Spider-man
Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment

It's really hard to get any better than the latest actor who played the live-action Spider-Man.

Holland is the perfect age to play a believable teen Peter Parker. And with the help of the storytelling kings over at Marvel Studios, it's just not fair what they have been able to do.

We can't wait to see more of Holland in the role. The third chapter in his Spidey franchise is set to come out at the end of this year.

