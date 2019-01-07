It's claimed that more than 1200 varieties of sausage are available in Germany. An impressive feat of charcuterie, the country's diverse selection of encased meats has been referred to as the gastronomic equivalent of flourishing regional dialects. Peter Peter, the aptly named food correspondent of the equally aptly named Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Frankfurt General Newspaper), has gone so far to refer to the diversity of wurst as "history on the plate." What, exactly, this has to do with the Porsche 911 Turbo S is nothing and everything. While Porsche works in a different medium, it clearly shares the nation's penchant for crafting numerous flavors from a single, simple blueprint.