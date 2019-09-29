Every Angle of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
In Rubicon trim, with its big tires and lifted suspension, the Gladiator impresses in the rough.
The 2020 Jeep Gladiator looks and performs best in Rubicon trim, which lifts the truck's body and includes beefy 33-inch-tall all-terrain tires. Other highlights include locking front and rear differentials, an electronically disconnecting front anti-roll bar, and special terrain-specific drive modes that help the Gladiator slog through nearly anything. Read the full story here.
