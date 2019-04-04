Every Angle of the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

We have a total of nine minutes in the Lexus's new 2020 RC F Track Edition. Nine. It's not much, we'll admit. And it's certainly not enough to level a final verdict on this special model, only 50 of which will come to the United States. But it's enough to say with certainty that chief engineer Yuuichi Tsurumoto, a man with a plan, hit his target with the low-volume coupe.