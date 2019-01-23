Every Angle of the Aston Martin Valkyrie
Valkyrie buyers can also spec custom color schemes and materials including titanium and 24-karat gold.
The online car configurator has become one of the gearhead's favorite toys, both for real purchases and for indulging in the sort of money-no-object fantasies where you see what checking every box would actually cost. Despite these crisply rendered images, some of which were the result of being given the chance to specify our own Valkyrie, Aston Martin is not going to offer a web-based configurator for its forthcoming megacar. Rather, it has in mind something more exclusive and almost certainly more expensive.
