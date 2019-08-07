Every Apple, Google, and Samsung phone you can buy with a headphone jack

Twitter More

In the not-too-distant past, you used to be able to buy a smartphone knowing that any pair of headphones you bought would work with it. From the most questionable $10 earbuds to the best Bluetooth headphones, there was no mystery involved. They would just work.

That's not the case anymore, thanks to the unjust, but slow death of the traditional headphone jack. Smartphone makers have been eager to ditch the tried-and-true audio output mechanism for the past few years, with Samsung finally caving with the Galaxy Note 10.

Yes, you read that right: Even Samsung is dropping those 3.5 millimeters of Heaven from its next big phone. If you don't want to go over to the Bluetooth side of things or use a dreaded dongle, you need to know which currently supported phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google still come with headphone jacks. Read more...

