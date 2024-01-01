‘Every band kid’s dream’: W MI musicians play for Michigan marching band in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (WOOD) — From the Tunnel in the Big House to sunny California, The Victors has been heard plenty of times this season. But on Monday, the Michigan marching band has its biggest audience.

“I mean, it’s every band kid’s dream to come in and march in this parade,” said Allegan High School alum Kassidy Bright.

She is a part of the color guard, leading the band into the parade.

“Even though it’s slightly intimidating, I’m so ready for it,” Bright said.

Following behind her is piccolo player Meg Vandraager, who played for City High School. She feels she’s playing her best, and hopes the same for the Wolverines.

University of Michigan marching band practices for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Dec. 31, 2023)

University of Michigan marching band practices for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Dec. 31, 2023)

University of Michigan marching band practices for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Dec. 31, 2023)

University of Michigan marching band practices for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Dec. 31, 2023)

University of Michigan marching band practices for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Dec. 31, 2023)

University of Michigan marching band practices for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Dec. 31, 2023)

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot and it’s great to show this on such a great stage. I think we’re all super excited to beat the Bama Tide,” Vandraager said.

Sukhpreet Singh from Forest Hills Central, represents a school of many former Rangers who have joined the ranks of the band.

“There are a lot of other FHC that have come through this band in particular, so I’m proud to be able to continue that tradition,” Singh said.

You’ll find nothing of pride from former Northview Wildcat and tuba player Lexi Martin, who knows she’s carrying West Michigan along with her on the parade route.

“It’s nice to be able to talk to them about all our experiences and be able to represent Grand Rapids, the best city in Michigan!” Martin said.

With a win, this band will be heard next in Houston. But no matter where they go next, you’ll be able to hear a bit of West Michigan with every touchdown scored.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.