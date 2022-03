Yahoo Entertainment

On this episode of The Never-Weres, we sit down with producer Michael Uslan, who has owned the movie rights to Batman since 1979. Uslan tells us how the quest to get a Batman movie made began in the '80s, and how it evolved into the 1989 Tim Burton Batman. He also details the original Batman movie screenplays that never came to pass, many of which foreshadowed later Batman films, including Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.