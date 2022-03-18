EVERY BITE COUNTS

MS, RDN, Mia Syn, partners with Blue Diamond Almonds & Almond Breeze, Lundberg Family Farms, and ZOE to share tips to help develop a healthy eating pattern throughout the coming months.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/ag0S9pD2VB8

March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to highlight the food, meals, and behaviors that impact our overall health and wellness. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a healthy dietary pattern can help people achieve and maintain good health while reducing the risk of chronic diseases—like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some types of cancer—throughout their lifetimes.

Regardless of age, race, or ethnicity, a proper nutrition and wellness plan often requires different food and beverage choices during the various stages of life. Some changes are accomplished by making simple substitutions, while others require more thought and effort to achieve significant benefits.

Whether creating a plan for an individual or family, it’s important to consider foods and beverages that are nutrient-dense, rich in plants, and contain few added sugars.

Syn has a few tips to help enhance any nutrition and wellness plan throughout 2022.

GET PERSONAL:

When it comes to customizing a nutrition and wellness plan, it’s important to understand our body’s unique needs. Syn admits, “Food is confusing, and everyone has an opinion.” That’s why she recommends eliminating uncertainty with a personalized nutrition program that helps people understand exactly how to eat for their own body and gut bacteria— so they can feel healthier, lose weight, and have more energy without dieting or counting calories.

Syn likes ZOE’s personalized program. The ZOE journey starts with an at-home test created by top scientists as a part of the largest nutrition study in the world. The results power the ZOE app and show members which foods are best for them and how to combine foods to reach their health goals. ZOE members learn to stop restricting foods and eat abundantly.

SNACK SMART:

According to the USDA—over the last 30 years­, the average number of snacks consumed per day doubled. As a registered dietician nutritionist, Syn is on the lookout for ways to snack without feeling guilty, adding, “We’re a nation that loves snacking, it’s important for me to help people make heathier choices when it comes to eating and drinking.”

One brand she turns to is Lundberg Family Farms. Their Organic Rice Cake Minis are an ideal bite-sized snack. They are made from organic whole grain brown rice and are perfectly thin, with a subtle crunch.

“Variety and taste are two things I consider when snacking, and these come in five standout flavors—Ginger Seaweed, White Cheddar, Sea Salt, Apple Pie, and Buffalo Ranch,” says Syn, “They’re a better-for-you snack option with ample nutritional value. You can also pair them with a light dressing, your favorite cheese, or cut up some fresh Roma tomatoes as a topping.”

The Rice Cake Minis are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Certified, 100% Whole Grain, and Certified Gluten Free.

CUSTOMIZE & GO:

When customizing a plan, it’s important to consider foods and beverages that are nutrient rich, low in fat, and contain little added sugars. Syn says it’s important to search for foods and drinks that are packed with nutrients.

Another brand that she recommends is Almond Breeze Almondmilk—a nutritious plant-based milk that’s a good source of vitamin A and an excellent source of calcium and vitamins D and E.

Almond Breeze’s Unsweetened Vanilla and Unsweetened Original Almondmilk flavors are ideal for those looking for delicious sugar-free options, and the new Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk has a rich, creamy mouthfeel at only 80 calories per cup that is a perfect swap for dairy milk in any recipe.

Syn also likes the convenience of almonds, adding, “They’re easy to grab and go, and pair perfectly with vegetables and dips.” Blue Diamond Almonds are packed with five grams of plant protein per serving (28 almonds) and are an excellent source of antioxidants, Vitamin E and magnesium—making them the perfect, healthy, super-flavored superfood snack.

