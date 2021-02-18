Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Dancer' so far

The final three contestants. Michael Becker/FOX

Fox's latest reality hit is "The Masked Dancer," the dance-focused spin-off of "The Masked Singer."

During the first season, 10 celebrities were unmasked.

Gabby Douglas won this season — she was Cotton Candy.

With the popularity of "The Masked Singer," the news of a spin-off felt inevitable - and now we have "The Masked Dancer," which just crowned its very first winner.

Much like "The Masked Singer," we kept a running tally of every celebrity to compete on the show, as the season progressed to its conclusion on February 17.

Keep scrolling to see which celebs got their groove back on "The Masked Dancer."

Ice-T was the first celebrity revealed in "Masked Dancer" history. He was the Disco Ball.

Ice-T as the Disco Ball. Michael Becker/Fox

The rapper and "SVU" star performed to "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars before he was eliminated.

Next up was Bill Nye as the Ice Cube.

Nye as the Ice Cube. Michael Becker/Fox

The Science Guy himself danced to a cover of "Bad Romance" by Postmodern Jukebox.

During week three, Elizabeth Smart was revealed to be underneath the Moth's mask.

Smart as the Moth. Michael Becker/Fox

Smart, an activist, danced to "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks and Dunn and "Sway" by Michael Bublé before getting kicked off.

The fourth celebrity to be unmasked was Brian McKnight as the Cricket.

McKnight as the Cricket. Michael Becker/Fox

The R&B star performed to "Jump (For My Love)" by the Pointer Sisters and "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan.

Vinny Guadagnino was underneath the Hammerhead's mask.

Guadagnino as the Hammerhead. Michael Becker/FOX

The "Jersey Shore" star danced to "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys, "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, and "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" by Santa Esmerelda.

Exotic Bird was revealed as none other than "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks.

Sparks as the Exotic Bird. Michael Becker/ FOX

It was an "American Idol" reunion when Sparks was unmasked. During her time on the show, she danced to "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow, "Latch" by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith, "Rush" by Lewis Capaldi featuring Jessie Reyez, and "Opposites Attract" by none other than Paula Abdul.

Oscar De La Hoya was unmasked as the Zebra.

De La Hoya as the Zebra. Michael Becker/FOX

The retired boxer (though, potentially not retired for much longer) came in fourth place on the first season of the show. De La Hoya danced to Magalenha by Sérgio Mendes, "All My Life" by K-Ci and JoJo, "Mi Gente" by J Balvin, "Take You Dancing" by Jason Derulo, and "Mack the Knife" by Bobby Darin.

In third place was Tulip, who was revealed to be Mackenzie Ziegler.

Ziegler as Tulip. Michael Becker/FOX

Ziegler, a former "Dance Moms" star and the younger sister of Maddie Ziegler, made it to the finale. She danced to "Fergalicious" by Fergie, "Fields of Gold" by Eva Cassidy, "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande, "My Boyfriend's Back" by The Chiffons, a polka, and "Kings & Queens" by Ava Max.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was revealed as the Sloth, in second place.

Chmerkovskiy as the Sloth. Michael Becker/FOX

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro danced to "What I Like About You" by The Romantics, "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin, "Twist Remix" by Neeraj Shridhar, "Dancing With a Stranger" by Sam Smith featuring Normani, and "Ballroom Blitz" by The Sweet.

The winner of the first season of "The Masked Dancer" was Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas as Cotton Candy.

Douglas as Cotton Candy. Michael Becker/FOX

Douglas tapped her toes to "Glitter in the Air" by Pink, "Sour Candy" by Lady Gaga featuring Blackpink, "Great Balls of Fire" by Jerry Lee Lewis, "Swan Lake" by Tchaikovsky, a mash-up of "Get Ready for This" by 2 Unlimited and "Mickey" by Toni Basil, and "This Is Me" by Kesha.

