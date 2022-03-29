'Every day, there are gunshots.' Police aware of Canton neighborhood where killings took place

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Gunshots are heard frequently in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE where two 19-year-old men were shot to death in their home Monday afternoon, neighbors say.

The front window on a nearby home appears to have been shot out and bullet holes mark many exterior walls on those townhouses in the Ellisdale Homes complex, which is run by the Stark Metro Housing Authority.

"Every day, there are gunshots. Nobody does anything. By the time (police) respond, it's hours later and then who's around?" said Neasha Lott-Newell, who lives next door to the two young men who were killed.

A man talking at his front door nearby said, "Sometimes those gunshots are in close proximity to the field" that borders the property. He asked not to be named.

'One of our primary focus areas for patrol and presence.'

Police know it's a troubled neighborhood.

"That area is one of our primary focus areas for patrol and presence," said Capt. John Gabbard, who will become police chief when Chief Jack Angelo retires April 15. "Every area in the city is important to us, obviously, but we try to direct our resources to the areas where our presence can have the most effect."

Police arrived around 3 p.m. Monday to find 19-year-olds William Harvey Jr. and Jeremiah Burton dead inside the townhouse where they were living.

Authorities have released few details about the incident.

A sister of one of the young men used Facetime to notify her mother, who'd just arrived at work, about the shootings, according to 911 recordings that police released Tuesday. Her mother's co-worker dialed 911 to alert police as the girl's mother raced to her son's home.

The mother's boyfriend's son was also shot, the co-worker said.

In another 911 call, the brother of one of the men told officers that his sister, who lived in the townhouse, called to report the shooting.

A police news release stated that Harvey and Burton died from apparent gunshot wounds. A police incident report said the shooting occurred at 2:48 p.m. The two young men were pronounced dead at the scene.

'He was just a sweet kid.'

Lott-Newell said she knew Harvey, to whom she referred to as Billy.

"He was just a sweet kid," she said. "He wouldn't hurt a fly. Just because of his size, people could be intimidated. But he was a teddy bear."

Police continued to investigate Tuesday, going door to door, canvassing the neighborhood and asking that anyone with information call detectives.

The deaths are the fourth and fifth homicides in the city so far this year.

Detectives can be reached at 330-489-3144, and anonymous tips may be sent through the city's TIP411 system at www.cantonohio.gov/police or through Stark County Crimestoppers.

