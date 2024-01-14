'Every day, they inspire us': AZ fire officials honor firefighters killed in line of duty

The Arizona Fallen Firefighters Memorial brought together representatives of fire departments from across Arizona Sunday morning to remember the 166 firefighters and paramedics killed in the line of duty.

“We are gathered here today in this special place to honor the memory of these Arizona firefighters and emergency paramedics who have given their lives in the line of duty,” said Master of Ceremonies and retired Phoenix Police Captain Gordon Cunningham at the ceremony.

The event began at 10 a.m. at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza joined by fire chiefs and fire union officers from throughout the state, as well as numerous distinguished friends and guests including the loved ones of the fallen. Cunningham welcomed all guests who made the pilgrimage to the memorial in order to pay their respects before he introduced the crowd to Fire Chaplin Father Raul Ochoa who prayed for the families of the fallen heroes to open the ceremony.

"Today I pray for their spouses, their significant others, their children, their fathers, their mothers, their grandmothers and grandfathers and family," said Ochoa. "Today, we put our arms around them, and we let them know we have never and will never forget. Their loved ones are on our hearts and our minds, and we know the sacrifices they made also."

The ceremony honored the 166 fallen firefighters and paramedics who lost their lives since the beginning of the Arizona Fire Service in 1902. The memorial address given by the President of the Professional Arizona Firefighters Don Jongewaard, acknowledged the lives lost in the line of duty as he honored their bravery and sacrifice.

"We have lost 166 of our brothers and sisters," said Jongewaard. "Make no mistake, these fallen souls are heroes. Every day, they inspire us to be better public servants and remind us of the risks inherent in firefighting."

Arizona state flags are placed on the names of fallen firefighters and emergency paramedics for the Arizona Fallen Firefighters and Emergency Paramedics Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Firefighters' risk to cancer

The risks firefighters face extends beyond fires; exposure a variety of chemicals which firefighters are subjected to can be harmful and even cause cancer, a leading cause of death amongst firefighters according to the Center of Fire Rescue and EMS health.

A bill was signed into legislation in 2021 by Gov. Doug Ducey that allows Arizona Firefighters to get an easier access to cancer treatment paid for by their employer as well as worker compensation benefits that provide financial aid in medical expenses beyond health insurance.

Cancer is proven to be a risk many firefighters take on every day. President Jongewaard attested to the crowd that regardless of how the heroes passed they will always be honored and remembered in the hearts of the community as honorable representations of the firefighter and paramedic profession.

"These men and women who gave their lives for our profession represent the best of us, however they pass on from this earth, a heart attack, a battle with cancer, a vehicle crash, a fire, what remains are the memories of them that we'll always hold close," he said.

'Their assignment completed': Officials sound last alarm for fallen firefighters

Included in the memorial service was a performance by The Arizona Fire Service Pipe Band led by pipe major Garrat Baker from Buckeye Fire Pipe and Drums.

The event continued with the yearly reading of the honor roll of fallen firefighters and paramedics by the honor guard who read the names of all 166 fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice from 1902 until 2023. As each name was read a bell was rung and the American Flag lowered in memory of each fallen member.

After reading the last fallen heroes name Mike Russell the Honor Guard Commander asked the audience to rise and sounded the final bell as a closing symbol of the selfless sacrifices.

"To those who have selflessly given their lives to the good of their fellow citizens, their assignment completed, their duties well done, we will again sound their last alarm signifying their return to quarters."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Memorial held for Arizona firefighters killed in line of duty