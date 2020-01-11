‘Every day I was praying’: Detroit dad deported after 30 years returns home to US

Jorge Garcia, 41, shares a laugh with his wife Cindy Garcia,47, after a press conference was held with Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, to welcome the once deported Jorge Garcia back to the U.S. and his family at the Lincoln Park Library Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. More

DETROIT – After almost two years in Mexico, Jorge Garcia – whose deportation in January 2018 became a national story after a Free Press report – is back home in Michigan.

Garcia, 41, arrived at Detroit Metro Airport last month on Christmas Day, hugged by his two children and wife shedding tears of joy, his family members said.

"I'm really happy" to be back, Garcia, of Lincoln Park in suburban Detroit, said Friday. "The last year was very stressful, it got to the point where my blood pressure was very high, I was getting anxiety attacks. ... I see it like a nightmare ... something like a bad dream."

Garcia was granted two waivers by U.S. immigration officials with the Department of Homeland Security, said his attorney Mayra Lorenzana-Miles. He is now a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., getting his official card this week, and is on a path to U.S. citizenship in a few years, she said.

"Welcome Home Jorge," read a large banner inside a room at the Lincoln Park public library on Friday afternoon, where supporters gathered to celebrate his homecoming.

The Free Press reported on Garcia's deportation on Jan. 15, 2018, capturing his emotional farewell at Detroit Metro Airport as tearful family members hugged him one last time before he was escorted through security by a federal immigration agent. After 30 years living in the U.S. with no criminal record, he was kicked out of the country.

The Free Press story was picked up my numerous media outlets, prompting a national debate over immigration enforcement in the Trump administration. The Free Press later went to Mexico to report on Garcia's struggles in an unfamiliar country.

Garcia was born in Mexico and was brought to the U.S. when he was 10 years old by an undocumented relative. He was too old to qualify for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, missing the age requirement by just one year. Since 2004, he and his family have been trying to obtain legal status, hiring attorneys and following the law.

Garcia was previously ordered removed from the U.S., but had gotten stays of removal. That changed after Donald Trump became president as authorities toughened immigration enforcement. In November 2017, Garcia was ordered to leave.

ICE officials have defended his deportation, saying that Garcia was "an unlawfully present citizen of Mexico" who "was ordered removed by an immigration judge in June 2006."

Garcia had no criminal record, worked as a landscaper, and paid his taxes, said advocates and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

"He never got a traffic ticket," Dingell said at the homecoming celebration Friday. "He worked hard. ... He had never done anything wrong."

Jorge Garcia, 41, left, listens as his wife Cindy Garcia, 47 sparks before a press conference was held with Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, to welcome once deported Jorge Garcia back to the U.S. and his family at the Lincoln Park Library Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. More

Garcia got an interview in February at an American consulate office in Mexico, but was denied, said his wife, Cindy Garcia. His waivers were then approved in September, said his attorney.

Cindy Garcia was hoping he would be home in time for Halloween or maybe Thanksgiving, but authorities kept on asking for paperwork such as medical history, she said.

"The whole two years, we had PTSD, anxiety, depression," Cindy said.

"It was anxious not knowing when he could come home, your hopes resting on the timeline of government officials," she said.