Every difference between UK and US Ben and Jerry's

The simple, ancient combination is called salmoriglio, and it’s the primary way fish is served in southern Italy. At Milk Street, we knew that chicken would shine with a similar treatment — a quick soak in a lemony marinade followed by a turn on the grill or in a high-heat oven, plus a finishing splash of more sauce. For this oven-cooked version from our book, “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we first make a fragrant base of grated lemon zest, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper.