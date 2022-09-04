"Every intent to carry it out"

Sep. 3—Several local judges began their term on Thursday, taking an oath of office administered by a Tennessee Supreme Court justice.

Seats in Wilson County's general sessions, criminal, circuit, and chancery courts were officially filled when those judges were sworn in. A packed courtroom at the Wilson County Judicial Center bore witness.

Jimmy Lea, Ensley Hagan and Barry Tatum were elected to be general sessions judges. Brody Kane was reelected as the criminal court judge. C.K. Smith was reelected to his position as chancellor. Meanwhile, Clara Byrd and Michael Collins retained their seats in Wilson County Circuit Court divisions 1 and 2, respectively.